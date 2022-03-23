CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ed Conroy has been named the men’s head basketball coach at The Citadel.

The news comes just weeks after the college announced it would not extend a contract for then-head coach Duggar Baucom.

This is a return to The Citadel for Conroy. He previously served as men’s head coast from 2016-2010, where college leaders said he led the Bulldogs to their first 20-season win in more than 30 years.

“We are very excited about welcoming Ed back to The Citadel and The Citadel family,” said Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “Ed has had proven success at The Citadel and is very appreciative of this opportunity. I could tell from our first conversation how he felt and the drive that he had for this job, as well as his love and respect for The Citadel.

Conroy will be introduced during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank Gen. Walters and Mike Cappaccio for the tremendous opportunity to be the next head basketball coach at The Citadel,” said Conroy. “Ginny and I are extremely excited to return to Charleston and be a part of a city, community and institution that means so much to our family.

Conroy recently served as associate head coach at Vanderbilt for the 2021-22 season.

He is also the cousin of The Citadel Hall of Famer and author, Pat Conroy.