Citadel releases attendance policy for upcoming spring football games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Department of Athletics announced on Wednesday its attendance policy for the upcoming spring football season.

The team will go head-to-head with Chattanooga on March 6th, ETSU on March 20th, Samford on March 27th and Furman on April 10th.

“The Citadel will follow the guidance set forth by the South Carolina Department of Commerce,” they said in a statement.

Johnson Hagood Stadium capacity will be reduced to 27%, or 3,081 people, based on six feet of social distance among outdoor seating pods.

Ticket holders will be asked to sit in pods the size of their party in specified sections.

Capacity will be limited to season-ticket holders, suite holders, club level ticket holders, members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and player guests from both teams.

No individual game tickets will be sold.

Stadium Safety Measures

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Fans exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should not attend.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Fans will also not be permitted on the field after the game.

Fans will be seated in pods the size of their party. Pods cannot exceed six people

Gates will be designated either entry or exit only.

Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Will Call will open two hours prior to kickoff.

Clear bag policy is in effect.

Wanding will occur at all entrances.

No stadium re-entry.

Club Level/Suites/Altman Center

Capacity for the Club Level will be reduced to 50-percent.

Suites and Club Level will open two hours prior to kickoff.

Stairwells will be opened to access the club level and suites.

Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early.

For Altman Center Pass Holders, you must enter through the stadium gates first and access the AAC via the west side stairway and exit via the east side stairway.

The front doors to the Altman Center will only be used for elevator access for handicapped patrons with AAC credentials.

The balcony will be closed for the entire game.

Ticketing

Tickets will use touchless scanning.

Season ticket holders will have a designated section for seating.

No individual game tickets will be sold.

Parking/Tailgating

Designated lots will be open to TCBF donors who have received tickets for these games. Parking Map

Donors at the Colonel’s Level and above will have access to park in the Altman Athletic Center (AAC), National Guard (NG), Holliday Alumni Center (HAC) and City Gym (CG) lots. Donors at the President, Bulldog and Century Levels will have access to P Lot parking. VIP lot recipients who plan to attend the game will also receive their designated pass.

When parking, we ask that fans leave a space between each car to adhere to social distancing recommendations; Parking for all lots, with the exception of VIP, is first-come, first-serve.

Lots will open three hours prior to kickoff. A ticket to the game is required to enter the parking lots.

Face coverings are encouraged to and from parking areas.

Based on DHEC recommendations, tailgating is discouraged.

Tents are prohibited.

For more information on The Citadel football, follow @CitadelFootball or visit CitadelSports.com.