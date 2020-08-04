Citadel reports three new COVID-19 cases as the fall semester nears

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel has reported more than 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three new cases reported this week.

Summer classes are being held online to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. But the military college will resume campus instruction for the fall semester later this month.

According to The Citadel’s website, 42 confirmed cases have been reported to date, with three currently infected. They also report 39 people have recovered from the virus.

When classes return this fall – which is expected to take place on August 19 – the college will implement safety protocols for each type of class to limit close interaction and stop the spread of the virus.

Classes will take place in person leading up to the Thanksgiving break, then the semester will be completed remotely.

The college said they will utilize advanced technology to ensure the quality of education for classes that may be moved to an online platform.