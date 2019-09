After reported rodent sightings, students at the Citadel are undergoing a hunger strike.

Videos and photos of meals and conditions in the Mess Hall are circulating social media.

Colonel John Dorrian, the college’s Vice President of Communication and Marketing said the college is aware of the planned hunger strike and that no disciplinary action will be taken toward the students who choose to participate.

The school says they are continuing their efforts to fix the dining hall problems.