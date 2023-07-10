HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that was left abandoned along Davison Road in the Town of Hollywood has been a source of frustration for some neighbors. They say the building is unsightly and could pose a threat to the environment.

Jerry Gray, who lives nearby, said an official with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) told him that two items are moving forward to remove the mobile home.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has issued a citation because the trailer was determined to be large debris over 500 lbs, and damaged beyond repair.

And the towns of Hollywood and Ravenel met with a debris removal contractor on Monday morning. Their plan is to proceed with the removal and noted that the owner has agreed to removal and release liability.

Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray told News 2 on Friday that she is willing to work with whoever it takes to get the building removed.

Gray said he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.