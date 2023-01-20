It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 36 cities and towns in Charleston, South Carolina.

#30. Jamestown, SC

– 1-year price change: +$21,612 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,013 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $237,572 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Cordesville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$27,780 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,447 (+92.5%)

– Typical home value: $269,330 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Lincolnville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$30,027 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,466 (+88.1%)

– Typical home value: $278,538 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Saint George, SC

– 1-year price change: +$35,779 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,040 (+74.6%)

– Typical home value: $252,952 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Goose Creek, SC

– 1-year price change: +$36,425 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,598 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $306,551 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Ridgeville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$37,078 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,928 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $341,974 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Moncks Corner, SC

– 1-year price change: +$39,620 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,325 (+62.6%)

– Typical home value: $353,925 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Reevesville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$39,947 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,491 (+40.2%)

– Typical home value: $224,830 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Ladson, SC

– 1-year price change: +$40,718 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,508 (+71.9%)

– Typical home value: $302,451 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. North Charleston, SC

– 1-year price change: +$42,103 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,834 (+79.3%)

– Typical home value: $293,583 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Hanahan, SC

– 1-year price change: +$46,212 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,741 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $378,427 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Summerville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$47,366 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,077 (+65.3%)

– Typical home value: $364,571 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Bonneau, SC

– 1-year price change: +$48,780 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,745 (+86.9%)

– Typical home value: $322,159 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Huger, SC

– 1-year price change: +$49,659 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,998 (+64.1%)

– Typical home value: $363,534 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Adams Run, SC

– 1-year price change: +$50,204 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,497 (+74.4%)

– Typical home value: $289,531 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Pinopolis, SC

– 1-year price change: +$55,811 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,556 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $464,598 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Mc Clellanville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$58,130 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,938 (+46.8%)

– Typical home value: $379,585 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Ravenel, SC

– 1-year price change: +$75,947 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,766 (+77.3%)

– Typical home value: $508,578 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Hollywood, SC

– 1-year price change: +$77,487 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,668 (+67.5%)

– Typical home value: $477,898 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Charleston, SC

– 1-year price change: +$86,008 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$208,737 (+64.5%)

– Typical home value: $532,306 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Edisto Beach, SC

– 1-year price change: +$100,705 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$218,999 (+52.2%)

– Typical home value: $638,210 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Meggett, SC

– 1-year price change: +$105,208 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$258,092 (+57.1%)

– Typical home value: $709,789 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Awendaw, SC

– 1-year price change: +$116,420 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$241,908 (+57.7%)

– Typical home value: $660,966 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Wadmalaw Island, SC

– 1-year price change: +$122,744 (+23.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$261,171 (+67.4%)

– Typical home value: $648,768 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Mount Pleasant, SC

– 1-year price change: +$139,360 (+22.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$303,281 (+65.6%)

– Typical home value: $765,618 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Seabrook Island, SC

– 1-year price change: +$190,421 (+26.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$407,777 (+82.3%)

– Typical home value: $903,537 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Folly Beach, SC

– 1-year price change: +$287,341 (+26.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$648,163 (+87.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,385,973 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Isle of Palms, SC

– 1-year price change: +$386,807 (+29.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$830,687 (+93.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,721,443 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Kiawah Island, SC

– 1-year price change: +$424,265 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$814,305 (+72.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,940,356 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Sullivans Island, SC

– 1-year price change: +$812,489 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,803,412 (+93.8%)

– Typical home value: $3,725,937 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

