CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council on Tuesday will hold a virtual training on police conflict de-escalation for the public, in partnership with the Charleston Police Department.

The webinar will provide training on de-escalation techniques including effective communication and active listening during crisis situations involving law enforcement.

“Basic de-escalation skills training is a law enforcement training experience designed to equip police officers with knowledge and skills that enable them to initiate specific actions to de-escalate a crisis situation,” CPD said in a release.

The webinar will also involve role-playing to show demonstrations of desired skills.

CPD also mentioned that de-escalation not only helps those in crisis and reduces police liability and injury, but, when applied correctly, de-escalation lowers the need for physical force and increases police intervention.

Captain Anthony Cretella, Lieutenant Robert Gamard, CPAC Councilman Emily Broome, and CPACP Communications Chair Paul Tamburrino will lead the discussion.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

Interested citizens can register for the webinar here. Questions are encouraged to be submitted in advance due to limited time – those questions can be submitted to chspoliceadvisory@gmail.com.