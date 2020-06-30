Citizens Police Advisory Council to meet Tuesday

CHALRESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citizen’s Police Advisory Council will hear a series of presentations on Tuesday from the Charleston Police Department including the department’s response to COVID-19.

Other topics of discussion will be CPD’s response to the death of George Floyd, the protests in Downtown Charleston and the implementation of the recommendations from the departments racial bias audit.

Wendy Stiver, the Director of Research and Procedural Justice for CPD says so far, the department has implemented 40% of the 71 recommended tasks from the audit.

New business to be discussed includes an update to cultural diversity training for new and existing officers and information on CPD’s new hire screening process.

Stiver says cultural diversity training has been included in the departments new hire process for the last few years in the shape of a 12-week course teaching trainees about the history of racism and slavery in Charleston.

New hires take the course before attending the state police academy.

While the procedure of cultural diversity training is not new, the change comes with looking at how officers are using the training while on the job.

“We’re going to actually be working on analyzing our training and looking at the performance outcomes that are connected to that training and then figuring out is that training actually producing the outcomes that we’re hoping to see,” said Stiver.

CPD will begin using evidence-based approaches to training.

“Some of these topics like cultural diversity or awareness are going to be very very difficult to measure in performance outcomes,” said Stiver. “And so it’s going to take a lot of work to figure out when we do training how should we be measuring the impact on your actual wok performance.”

The organization is also discussing increasing the amount of cultural diversity training for both new hires and in-service officers.

The Citizens Police Advisory Council meets Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.