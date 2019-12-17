City Council to discuss cell tower at local middle school

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – After community concerns regarding a proposed cell tower at Moultrie Middle School, Carol Jackson, a Charleston City Council Member addressed the issue during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Jackson said the issue is all about timing, noting she believes local government should have a say in the placement of advanced technology and not the state.

Her concerns include the growing understanding of 5G and the dense placement of the towers.

Jackson suggests that the city attorney be allowed to investigate the issue further and potentially amend the current ordinance which now protects the beautification of Charleston to include schools and daycare sites.

Milestone Communications is heading the cell tower project for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. The wireless networks are looking to move the location of the tower which is currently located at the Mount Pleasant Waterwork’s King Street Water Tank. Every few years the equipment must be upgraded which the current location cannot sustain.

Moultrie Middle School is the only considered school and location as of now due to it’s close proximity to the water tank.