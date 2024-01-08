CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local businesses and government offices will be closing or adjusting hours on Tuesday due to the severe weather threat.

A strong storm will move through the Lowcountry area Tuesday and is expected to bring thunderstorms, coastal flooding, strong winds, high surf, and possible tornadoes.

Weather forecasters expect 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Below is a list of closures, adjusted hours, and announcements. This list will be updated if new closures are announced.

All listings are expected to resume regular schedules after Tuesday unless announced otherwise.

BERKELEY COUNTY

All Berkeley County government offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday.

This includes Berkeley Animal Center, Cypress Gardens, Berkeley County Courthouse, all Berkeley County Libraries, Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers.

The Magistrate Court will have one session of bond court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

CHARLESTON

All city offices and city recreation activities are closed on Tuesday. All city employees are encouraged to work remotely.

The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Tuesday and resume normal operations on Wednesday.

Bethel United Methodist Church community food pantry on 57 Pitt Street will not be open Tuesday. The pantry will reopen Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown parking garages will be open for residents from Monday at 7 p.m. until Wednesday at 8 a.m. This includes:

Aquarium Parking Garage (24 Calhoun St.)

Visitor Center Parking Garage (63 Mary St.)

Queen Street Parking Garage (93 Queen St.)

East Bay/Prioleau Parking Garage (25 Prioleau St.)

99 West Edge Parking Garage (99 West Edge St.)

Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Dr.)

All trash pick-up will be delayed by one day.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

There will be no curbside recycling pick-up on Tuesday. If Tuesday is your typical pick-up day, then for this week, pick-up will take place on Saturday.

Residents are asked not to place their recycling bins by the curb on Tuesday due to the high wind warnings.

All county council meetings and public hearings originally scheduled for Tuesday have now been moved to Thursday at 6:30 p.m., which includes the Board of Assessment Appeals Ordinance Amendments public hearing and S-3 Rezoning for Ten Mile Community (R-4 and UR Parcels) Public Hearing.

Bond Court hearings will occur at 10 a.m., while afternoon and evening sessions are canceled.

DAODAS: The Charleston County Opioid Treatment program will operate from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.; however, all outpatient services will be closed.

Charleston County and Auditor offices will be closed Tuesday. Both offices will be open for extended hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. For the extended schedule, click here.

Charleston County Parks and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, and all programs scheduled for this day are canceled.

The James Island County Park will be open to registered guests only.

In addition, all Charleston County Libraries will be closed Tuesday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Due to the severe weather forecasted, Dorchester County will close several facilities on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

All Dorchester County Administrative Offices and County Courts will be closed on Tuesday.

Every Dorchester County Convenience Site will close at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Convenience sites are expected to reopen on Thursday. Storm yard debris can be dropped off at the Sandy Pines Center and Miles Road Center.

Dorchester County Parks and Public Libraries will be closed Tuesday.

The Dorchester County Career and Technology Center will move to eLearning on Tuesday.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

All Georgetown County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday. The County Council meeting that is scheduled will happen virtually via Zoom.

Because the meeting is over Zoom, only written public comments will be accepted, but the meeting will be livestreamed as usual.

GOOSE CREEK

All city offices will close at noon on Tuesday. The city council meeting scheduled is set to continue at 6 p.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT

All facilities for the Town of Mount Pleasant will close at noon on Tuesday.

All public safety employee schedules will remain the same, and staff will not be reduced.

The Town Council Meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

All waste management collections scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday will be delayed by one day.

The morning Municipal Court Session will go on as scheduled.

MONCKS CORNER

All administrative offices for the Town of Moncks Corner will be closed Tuesday.

SUMMERVILLE

All Summerville Town Hall and town services will be closed on Tuesday.

In addition, all Summerville Parks and Recreation facilities and services will not be available Tuesday.

All court sessions are canceled; however, bond hearings will proceed if weather permits travel.

