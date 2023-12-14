CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders broke ground on seven new affordable housing units in downtown Charleston Thursday.

Construction will begin on four affordable rental units and three affordable single-family homes, which will be built on Fishburne, Porters, and Coopers Streets.

Officials with the Charleston Redevelopment Cooperation spoke on the importance of projects such as this one, noting the increasing need for affordable housing in Charleston.

City leaders predict that by the end of the decade, the city will need more than 16,000 affordable units to satisfy demand.