City leaders meet to discuss Charleston’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday night the City of Charleston held an emergency meeting where they discussed the city’s response to COVID-19.

During the meeting, city officials say they responded to more than a a dozen phone calls this past weekend to disperse gatherings of three or more people, or break up groups of people who were not practicing social distancing. Other topics like changes to the trash pick-up schedule were discussed as well.

Shannon Scaff, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston presented at the meeting and afterwards spoke to News 2 about the city’s efforts.

“I mean, it’s about staying engaged with our partners at the county, it’s about making sure we are communicating not just within the city staff and you know leveraging the police department, the fire department, and other department heads.” Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston

Scaff also says that part of this communication effort is staying connecting with local hospitals, like Roper St. Francis. Doctors from the hospital say they are taking their own measures to try and better understand the virus and how fast it is spreading.

“A lot of folks on the inpatient side are really looking at those numbers and trying to predict when we might see a point when the number of patients would possibly out-strip our resources, and knowing that, we can actually conserve and allocate our resources appropriately.” Dr. Robert Oliveiro, Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Scaff says they will most likely be holding the council meetings daily as new rules and regulations are being added all the time.

