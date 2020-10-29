City leaders receive public feedback on May riot and protest after-action report

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Committee on Public Safety received feedback Wednesday night from the public about how the city responded to the protests and riots in May.

The Charleston Police Department first released the 60-plus page report back in September, and the document details what went wrong and what went right as far as the city’s response during the riots.

Many Charlestonians are still concerned with how the city responded during the May riots, some saying they felt law enforcement used excessive force, and they feel the report does not reflect that:

“Ordering us to disperse at a moments notice, and then quickly charging towards the group and firing tear gas and pepper bullets, where are those details in the report.” Public comment

Members of the public voiced their opinions to city leaders, sharing firsthand accounts:



“Not only were weapons used against the peaceful protestors, but many were arrested for simply being their and exercising their first amendment rights in a public forum.” Public comment

Some also spoke out in support of the Charleston Police Department:

“I want to thank you, I fully support your efforts, I think what you’re doing is great, and even trying to be transparent and giving, doing, going through this process.” Public comment

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds reminded people that this is a preliminary report, and public comments will be used to shape future protocol:

“Comments today will help us grow stronger, learn, improve, and take ownership of areas and give the community what they deserve, what they expect, and certainly what they need from us.” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says their ears are still open to anyone else who has feedback:



“We are open to hear additional comments and experiences that happened over that weekend, and take it all into account.” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

If you still want to have your voice heard on this topic, you are asked to e-mail the Charleston Police Department.

