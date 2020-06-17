City leaders warn Charleston could become a COVID-19 “hot spot” if numbers continue to climb unchecked

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders say Charleston could become a COVID-19 hotspot.

Leaders met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest statewide numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, which are skyrocketing.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says it’s time to put our foot down and take these rising numbers seriously, cautioning if we don’t take action now, our hospital systems could become overwhelmed:

“Normally, you know the way most things are measured, when you see these numbers going up, and off the charts you think boy, that’s a good thing, we’re really showing some numbers, but as is obvious, this is a case where that is not true..the numbers are going off the chart.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

Officials say the only way to combat this Pandemic right now is to follow safety guidelines like wearing a mask in public places. Dr. David Cole, MUSC President, says choosing not to do so puts the whole community at risk:

“Let me be clear, when individuals choose to ignore protective measures recommended for the safety and health of all, our community and state remain at serious risk of erasing any gains that we made in keeping the virus largely at bay.” Dr. David Cole, MUSC

Mayor Tecklenburg urges people to be mindful and proactive:

“We must comply with those simple requests…of when you are around other people, to wear your mask. When you are around other folks, to keep your distance, to be mindful of going particularly in enclosed areas where many other folks will be, and to practice just the best hygiene your mama every advised you to practice.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

Mayor Tecklenburg also added that wearing a mask in public is not so much about protecting yourself as it is about protecting those around you.

