City of Beaufort selects new finance director

Alan Eisenman is selected the City of Beaufort’s next finance director

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new finance director is selected to serve the City of Beaufort.

Officials say that Alan Eisenman is selected as the City of Beaufort’s next finance director, succeeding Kathy Todd who retires in February.

“Alan has the experience and demonstrated the good judgment we need in this important position,” said City Manager Bill Prokop. “I am confident we will see a smooth transition from Kathy to Alan.”

Eisenman is a certified public accounted and worked as a senior accountant for the City since 2016.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Finance Department and look forward to continuing the financial excellence that the City has experienced over the years,” says Eisenman.

Since working with the City, Eisenman has progressed the annual budget document, which has been awarded multiple times from the Government Finance Officers Association.