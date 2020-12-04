City of Charleston and North Charleston holiday celebrations begin Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is going to start shining a lot brighter this weekend. Many Lowcountry celebrations have been changed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

CITY OF CHARLESTON

The City of Charleston cancelled the holiday and boat parade this year. The holiday market continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Marion Square, with COVID-19 protocols. Vendors are spaced out and there are sanitizing stations.

Everyone must also wear a mask and social distance during the event. You can get free parking for 2 hours through the Historic Charleston parking voucher. The city’s virtual tree lighting ceremony is this Sunday on the city’s Facebook page.

The 31st annual Holiday Festival of Lights is held every evening at James Island County Park, the last day will be December 31st. The festival will open nightly at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON

North Charleston’s Christmas tree lighting is at 6 p.m. tonight, on the front lawn of the Felix C. Davis Community Center in Park Circle.

There will be food trucks and you can also visit Santa today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. You must pre-register for this event.

This year, Hanukkah in the Square is a drive-in event. It’s happening at the bend in North Charleston.

Most events require you to wear a mask and social distance this year to have a safe and fun holiday season.