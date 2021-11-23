City of Charleston announces 99.7% compliance with COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Tuesday 99.7 percent compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy for workers.

City leaders said following Monday’s deadline for compliance, 90% of city employees have been vaccinated and 9.7 have received medical or religious exemptions – an overall compliance of 99.7 percent.

“I greatly appreciate city employees’ overwhelming participation in this important effort. Keeping our community healthy and safe is a top priority and, as evidenced by employees’ widespread compliance with this policy, it’s clear that they share that goal,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

He went on to say, “We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Charleston and are grateful to be able to do so in a safe, efficient work environment.”

Non-compliant city employees, which currently includes one full time and four part time workers, will be placed on one week of unpaid leave.

If they still are not yet compliant after that period, those employees will be terminated.