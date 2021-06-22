City of Charleston announces free 4th of July celebration at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a free Fourth of July Celebration at The Joe!

Guests can enjoy a concert featuring the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler at Joe Riley Ball Park on Sunday, July 4th.

City leaders say the family friendly, upbeat musical celebration will be followed by a firework display.

“After a challenging year of cancellations, quarantines and strict social distancing, it’s genuinely exciting to be able to gather once again as a community,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “I can’t think of a better time to do it than on the Fourth of July–the day we celebrate our freedom as a country and a people.”

Doors for the event will open at 6:00 pm. with the event officially beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Although the event is free, you must reserve tickets in advance. Visit the “Fourth of July” tab on CharlestonArts.org for details.