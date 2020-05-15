City of Charleston approves measure allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders approved measures that allow restaurants to expand temporary outdoor dining as part of its phased reopening strategy.

During a press conference Friday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg congratulated the citizens of Charleston for their work in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“Charleston County is showing 491 cases. We’ve been in the 400s for a long time now and that’s because our citizens have been doing a great job,” he said. “Congratulations to Charleston for keeping the numbers down. We did flatten the curve!”

The good news comes as the city continues its phased reopening strategy. Mayor Tecklenburg said it’s time to get our businesses back open, step-by-step and safely.

He noted that the restaurant and hospitality industry was hit particularly hard in the early days of the pandemic as it reached the state.

“In just two weeks, over 40,000 jobs were lost in the tri-county region,” he said. But there is progress in getting these businesses moving again.

On May 12th, Charleston City Council approved an emergency ordinance that will allow local restaurant owners to apply for temporary use of additional areas, such as private property and public sidewalks for outdoor dining.

‘If it’s on your property, go ahead and set up and let us know,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “We’ll give you an after-the-fact permit, just do it safely and watch your distancing.”

However, restaurants on city property and public right-of-way will need approval to expand their outdoor dining. “There is a simple one-page form that you go online and fill it out, and we assure folks that within 24-hours we get back to you.”

Mayor Tecklenburg said the HOP transit parking lot for restaurant and hospitality workers will be free for the remainder of the year. It normally costs $5 per day.

“Employees can park there for free. We want them to continue to use that service, because we want your customers to use the parking spaces on the street,” he said.

The city will also no longer enforce parking meters after 6:00 p.m. through the end of the year so people can come and support restaurants and businesses.

Restaurant owners can access an overview of the ordinance’s requirements, terms and conditions here and can apply for the expanded outdoor dining permit here.