City of Charleston committee to discuss downtown hit-and-run DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Public Safety Committee will discuss the Kacey Jay’s sentencing in a meeting on Thursday.

Kacey Jay, 24 at the time, was charged with driving under the influence and a drug violation for her involvement in a 2018 hit-and-run involving an SUV and a bicycle last October. In May, she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Officers were called to the intersection of Meeting and Calhoun Streets in downtown Charleston after the incident was reported. Along the way, they received a call from a citizen saying he stopped the SUV at the intersection of Calhoun and King.

When officers arrived, they noticed damage to the driver side of Jay’s vehicle. She was arrested after failing field sobriety test – her blood alcohol content was .24.

Jay didn’t even know she had been in a collision.

In court, Jay pleaded guilty to the DUI and was sentenced to 24 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $187 conviction fee – she previously served 24 hours in jail.

A City of Charleston resident raised concerns about the sentencing during a City Council meeting in May.

Jay was prosecuted through the city’s municipal court because the crash did not cause any bodily harm.

Councilmember Peter Shahid chairs the Public Safety Committee. He says he wants the committee to take a good look at current ordinances to ensure cases like this one don’t fall through the cracks.