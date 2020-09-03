City of Charleston exploring future of Cainhoy community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, members of the Cainhoy community will have a chance to weigh in on its future over the next 10 years.

The Cainhoy community is one of the fastest growing parts of Charleston, and that is why city leaders say it’s playing such a significant role in the city’s comprehensive 10 year plan.

“Well right now, we are working to draft our new comprehensive plan which is the most important document which guides the growth of our city, and the Cainhoy peninsula is one of the places where the City of Charleston will grow the most over the next ten years, so it’s very important we hear from everyone who already lives in this area.” Jacob Lindsey, City of Charleston

Those who live there say that they are pleased with the growth so far:

“You know we’ve got the four lane that is down further in the area where I purchased in, and I am excited about the future expansion that is moving into this area on the far end going towards Wando.” Cynthia Williams, Owner and Broker of Lifestyle Real Estate

Cynthia Williams is the owner and broker of Lifestyle Real Estate and has her finger on the pulse of development in the Cainhoy area:

“I saw the growth coming out to you know the Clements Ferry location, from what I have been told it’s one of the last areas that can actually be developed for the type of growth and expansion that wants to be put in this area.” Cynthia Williams, Owner and Broker of Lifestyle Real Estate

In the comprehensive plan, the city will be looking into everything that goes into development and infrastructure.



“Our city plan will speak to every aspect of the cities future, including roadways, drainage infrastructure, new services, workplaces as well as housing. It is the comprehensive plan that guides our growth.” Jacob Lindsey, City of Charleston

The city is expecting thousands of people to move to Cainhoy over the next 30 years and is still seeking feedback on their comprehensive plan.

