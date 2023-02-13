CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local law enforcement is looking for new strategies for holding police accountable.

Charleston’s mayor, city council members and police met Monday afternoon to talk about the importance of this.

This discussion comes after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was killed by Memphis police, when pulled over for reckless driving about a month ago.

During the meeting, Charleston police spoke about how crucial it is that law enforcement continues to reassess their policies.

They also presented an update to a racial bias audit that’s been in the works for a year.

Some things that the audit found needed to be changed include updating police response to resistance policy, as well as the city’s citizen complaint procedures.

The department also unveiled a new member of their team, Jill Eidson, in charge of analyzing data and giving the agency recommendations to improve.

“I’m looking forward to being one of the main facilitators of the external audit evaluation when that happens,” Eidson said. “I’ll be working with the researchers coming in. Based on my background to help them get what they need and make sense of the data, and really help us try to incorporate a lot of the suggestions they will give us into ongoing monitoring and practice.”

So far, police have implemented solutions to 33 of the 37 recommendations found in the audit.

During the last part of the racial bias audit, the Charleston police department will bring in a third party, likely a state university, to examine the agency.