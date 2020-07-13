City of Charleston has not yet issued tickets for those not wearing a face mask

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s face mask ordinance went into effect on July 1st.

While the ordinance does say you can be fined for not wearing a mask, city leaders say they have been focused on educating residents and visitors on the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Officials say you will also receive a warning about not wearing the mask, but you could eventually be fined $50.00.

A spokesman for the City of Charleston told News 2 they have not yet issued any tickets for the ordinance; however, that could change in the near future.

City of Charleston Livability Code Enforcement Officers are responsible for enforcement.