CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade is set to impact traffic downtown traffic on Sunday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street.

City of Charleston holiday parade route (City of Charleston)

The following road closures will be in effect for the event:

The parade lineup area will close starting at 12:30 p.m. Lockwood Boulevard from Montague Street to Broad Street Broad Street from Lockwood Boulevard to Rutledge Avenue Ashley Avenue from Beaufain Street to Broad Street



The parade route will begin to close at 2:00 p.m. and be fully closed by 2:45 p.m. Broad Street from Rutledge Avenue to Meeting Street Meeting Street from Broad Street to Calhoun Street



Following the parade, Calhoun Street from Meeting Street and East Bay Street will be closed to facilitate the breakdown and release of parade participants.

All roads should be reopened by 5:30 p.m., according to city officials.

Parking along the route, including on Broad Street, will be prohibited on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.