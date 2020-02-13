City of Charleston is reviewing proposed renovations for Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— Changes are on the way for the Old Charleston Jail on the Peninsula.

The 19th Century jail was vacant for decades before being sold to Landmark Enterprises back in 2017.

Today, a City of Charleston committee is reviewing the developers plan to add a parking lot and make other changes.

City officials say the company can make renovations under current zoning.

The plan is to turn part of the former jail into a multi-tenant office building.

Those plans include adding a staircase and upgrading windows.

The city is working with the developer to make sure all renovations meet city requirements

“They’ll have to meet all the same requirements that anyone else would. Including, very strenuous requirements for stormwater and engineering,” Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability for the City of Charleston said. “Once, they have made their way through that process, they will be able to start construction. But that could be months away given the path that they are on right now.”

City officials say they believe all renovations can be done while maintaining and preserving the building’s character and history.