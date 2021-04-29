City of Charleston maintains AAA credit rating despite pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two of the largest credit rating agencies this week reaffirmed the City of Charleston’s Triple-A bond rating as it navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody’s Investor Service and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) made the announcement on Wednesday. It’s the highest possible bond credit rating.

City leaders say in determining the bond rating, credit agencies review several economic factors and the city’s budget to make a projection about the city’s financial strength moving forward.

A triple-a rating indicates a very strong economy and a fiscally sound budget.

“Much like an individual’s credit score affects their ability to borrow money, a city’s bond rating influences the interest rate on its loans,” city leaders said. “Securing the highest possible bond rating ensures the city of Charleston can take advantage of low interest rates, which saves taxpayers money.”

Moody’s Investor Services applauded the city’s “proactive budget management” and its “demonstrated ability to align expenditures with revenues and maintain strong financial reserves, even during a period of relatively weak revenue performance during the pandemic.”

They also indicated that Charleston’s economy “is competitively positioned to resume growth as the national economy recovers.”

S&P cited Charleston’s strong economic outlook, too, and credited the city’s “strong management, with good financial policies and practices,” as a key component to giving its highest rating.