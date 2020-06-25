City of Charleston may soon require people to wear masks in public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An emergency ordinance may soon require face masks in the City of Charleston.

The city’s goal is to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Council plans to discuss the mask requirement Thursday evening.

If the emergency ordinance is approved, you will have to wear a mask in most public spaces.

There are a few exceptions, including:

traveling in your own vehicle

participating in an outdoor activity where you are at least six feet away from others

if you have underlying conditions that make wearing a mask not safe

The masks will be required in retail stores, including, salons and barbershops, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

You will also have to wear a mask at restaurants, but not while actively eating or drinking.

Masks will also be required on public transportation and any situation where social distancing is not feasible.

If the emergency ordinance goes into effect, violators could face fines up to $50.