CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston and the County of Charleston are helping residents offset the cost of holiday shopping by offering some free parking.

Those interested in attending holiday events or going shopping in the downtown area can get two free hours of parking using a special voucher.

The voucher is only valid at select garages:

Visitors Center – 73 Mary Street

St. Philip Street – 34 St. Philip Street

Concord / Cumberland – 1 Cumberland Street

East Bay / Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

South Carolina Aquarium – 24 Calhoun Street

Midtown – 553 King Street

Majestic Square – 211 King Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

The offer is limited to one voucher per vehicle and is not valid during special event rates.

The voucher is valid through Dec. 31 and can be downloaded here.