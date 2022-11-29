CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston and the County of Charleston are helping residents offset the cost of holiday shopping by offering some free parking.
Those interested in attending holiday events or going shopping in the downtown area can get two free hours of parking using a special voucher.
The voucher is only valid at select garages:
- Visitors Center – 73 Mary Street
- St. Philip Street – 34 St. Philip Street
- Concord / Cumberland – 1 Cumberland Street
- East Bay / Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street
- South Carolina Aquarium – 24 Calhoun Street
- Midtown – 553 King Street
- Majestic Square – 211 King Street
- Queen Street – 93 Queen Street
The offer is limited to one voucher per vehicle and is not valid during special event rates.
The voucher is valid through Dec. 31 and can be downloaded here.