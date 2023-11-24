CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston is once again giving visitors and locals the gift of free parking this holiday season.

Anyone interested in attending holiday events or shopping in the downtown area can get two free hours of parking at eight participating garages using a special voucher.

The voucher is only valid at the following select garages:

Majestic Square (211 King Street)

East Bay / Prioleau (25 Prioleau Street)

Queen Street (93 Queen Street)

Midtown (558 King Street)

Visitor Center (63 Mary Street)

SC Aquarium (24 Calhoun Street)

Concord / Cumberland (1 Cumberland Street)

St. Philip Street (34 St. Philip Street)

To use the voucher, grab a ticket from the machine upon entering one of the participating garages. Upon exiting the garage, insert the ticket first then scan the voucher’s barcode under the red lighted area. Then, pay any remaining fees.

The offer is valid for one-time use and limited to one voucher per vehicle. It cannot be used during special event rates.

The voucher must be printed prior to scanning. Click here to access a printable version.

The offer is valid beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.