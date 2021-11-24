City of Charleston offers 2 hours of free parking during the holiday season

Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston parking voucher example (Via City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is offering some free parking this holiday season.

Those looking to enjoy holiday events or spend some time shopping in downtown Charleston can enjoy two hours of free parking in participating garages using a special voucher.

The voucher, which should be shown when exiting a garage, is valid through January 1, 2022, and can be downloaded from the city’s website by clicking here.

Participating garages include:

Visitors Center – 73 Mary Street

St. Philip Street – 34 St. Philip Street

Concord / Cumberland – 1 Cumberland Street

East Bay / Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

SC Aquarium – 24 Calhoun Street

Midtown – 553 King Street

Majestic Square – 211 King Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

There is a limit of one voucher per vehicle and cannot be used during “special rate events.”

The city announced its plans for celebrating the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony in Marion Square, the annual holiday parade, and the annual parade of boats.

You can learn more about these events and others by clicking here.