City of Charleston offers 2 hours of free parking during the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is offering some free parking this holiday season.
Those looking to enjoy holiday events or spend some time shopping in downtown Charleston can enjoy two hours of free parking in participating garages using a special voucher.
The voucher, which should be shown when exiting a garage, is valid through January 1, 2022, and can be downloaded from the city’s website by clicking here.
Participating garages include:
- Visitors Center – 73 Mary Street
- St. Philip Street – 34 St. Philip Street
- Concord / Cumberland – 1 Cumberland Street
- East Bay / Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street
- SC Aquarium – 24 Calhoun Street
- Midtown – 553 King Street
- Majestic Square – 211 King Street
- Queen Street – 93 Queen Street
There is a limit of one voucher per vehicle and cannot be used during “special rate events.”
The city announced its plans for celebrating the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony in Marion Square, the annual holiday parade, and the annual parade of boats.
You can learn more about these events and others by clicking here.