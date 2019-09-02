City of Charleston opens three garages for free parking during Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Sunday announced a plan to open three city parking garages for free during Hurricane Dorian.

The South Carolina Aquarium parking garage at 24 Calhoun Street, the Visitor Center parking garage at 63 Mary Street and the Queen Street parking garage at 93 Queen Street will be free for residents to park their cars throughout the storm.

The Gaillard Center parking garage will be reserved for emergency personnel.

Garage openings are for cars only, and do not apply to boats or trailers. A full list of city of Charleston garages can be found at www.charleston-sc.gov/parking-information.