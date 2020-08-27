City of Charleston orders ‘prompt, emergency’ demolition of St. Julian Devine Chimneys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has ordered two chimneys on the Saint Julian Devine Community Center to be demolished.

Officials with the city said they tried to figure out a way to stabilize them, but it could not be done safely.

They said the decision to demolish the smokestacks was based on hurricane season with unstable structures putting people at risk of injury.

“Unfortunately, we are rapidly approaching the worst of the hurricane season here in Charleston, the time that puts the residents of that area at greatest risk… We have to recommend, in the interest of public safety, that these chimneys both be disassembled to the ground (or effectively so) and that it be done in a way that will protect those in that immediate area throughout the process,” said Craig M. Bennett, Jr., head of Bennett Preservation Engineering, the agency called in to survey the chimneys.

The city of Charleston Parks Department is in the process of obtaining the necessary permits and hiring a contractor for the demolition of the chimneys and will begin work as soon as they are obtained.

They said it will take at least 30 days before the chimneys come down.