City of Charleston planning to purchase apartment building to keep rent affordable

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is considering a plan to buy the Bridgeview apartments in North Charleston to keep them affordable.

City Council hopes to get an extension to look into their resources to decide their next move for the project.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the issue of affordable housing goes beyond city limits: “Almost every county in the state, there’s a high percentage of folks who are having difficulty with their housing cost, so we share that challenge here.”

City Council Member Mike Seekings said if council cannot figure out a way to buy the building, they will consider working with a private party to do so.

Council does plan to make an offer on the property.