City of Charleston Preparing for Flooding

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the latest severe weather forecast from the National Weather Service, the City of Charleston will activate the Public Safety Operation Center at 6 a.m. Wednesday to manage the city’s response during and after the storm, as needed.

The National Weather Service Charleston told local officials to expect at least 2 inches of rain, possibly more in isolated areas.

City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said, “As always, the safety of our citizens is job one. We urge everyone to stay tuned to local media for the latest weather forecast, and to exercise caution when on the roads.”

In anticipation of the possible flooding, city stormwater crews stand ready to provide assistance as needed, in low-lying areas. Parks Department crews are monitoring water levels at Colonial and Dotterer Lakes and are on call and ready to respond to any parks or tree issues that may occur due to the heavy rainfall.

Based on data collected during recent flooding events, citizens are cautioned that the following intersections and areas may be impacted:

Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street

Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street

Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street

Highway 61 exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard

Ashley River Bridge exit ramp onto Lockwood Drive

Connector from Lockwood Drive to Calhoun Street at the base of the James Island Connector

President Street between Bogard Street and Nunan Street

Huger Street and King Street Road

Road closures will be updated on the city’s road closure map, which can be viewed here.