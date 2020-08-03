City of Charleston preparing for potential flooding on the peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and says residents should prepare for flooding as the storm nears the coast on Monday.

We could see as much as 6” or more along the coast as bands of heavy rain sweep across the Lowcountry. “Rain totals will range from around 1-2 inches along I-95 and 6 inches or more closer to the coast and northeast toward Georgetown County,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

A storm surge warning is in place from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina. Josh Marthers said 2-4 inches of inundation is possible along portions of the Charleston and Colleton County coasts on Monday.

The City of Charleston’s Emergency Management Director, Shannon Scaff, said city leaders have been watching the storm for the past several days.

“Our incident management team was activated virtually this morning at 8 o’clock. We have done a full-court press on drain clearing. We did a full inventory of barricades, swift water rescue units will be standing by along with higher profile vehicles,” he said.

The city’s Stormwater Department has reserved temporary pumps to position in low lying areas should they flood, and the parks department lowered the water level in Lake Dotterer and Colonial Lake over the weekend.

City-owned parking garages have been opened for residents who need a safe place to park their vehicles during the storm. The garages will be open until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street

Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street

Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street

St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street

West Edge Garage, 99 West Edge

Boats, trailers, and gold carts are not allowed to park in the garages.

The city is also providing sandbag pick-up for residents. The self-serve pick-up locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

RiverDogs Stadium, 360 Fishburne Street

Residents should bring their own shovels for assembly. All residents visiting these sites will be required to wear masks and gloves, and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons.

Sandbag assembly will be limited to eight people at a time to ensure proper social distancing. You will also have a limit of 10 bags per car.