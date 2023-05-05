CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department is offering free meals to children 18 years old and under over the summer.

Provided through the Summer Feeding Program, the meals will be offered to families in need, without charge, starting June 12 through August 4.

The following recreation sites in the peninsula will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations

Arthur W. Christopher Community Center (Site 6) – 265 Fishburne Street

– 265 Fishburne Street Deming Park (Site 68) – 1030 5th Avenue Maryville

– 1030 5th Avenue Maryville Forest Park Playground (Site 39) – 780 Playground Road

– 780 Playground Road Lenevar Playground (Site 71) – 1305 Lenevar Drive

– 1305 Lenevar Drive Martin Park (Site 22) – 155 Jackson Street

– 155 Jackson Street Rosemont Neighborhood Council – 1810 Doscher Avenue

– 1810 Doscher Avenue Shaw Community Center (Site 4) – 22 Mary Street

– 22 Mary Street St. Julian Devine Community Center (Site 8) – 1 Cooper Street

– 1 Cooper Street Willie Gaines Park (Site 57) – 1827 Taborwood Circle

Sites will be closed on June 19 and July 4.