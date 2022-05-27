CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department will offer free meals to children 18 and under throughout the summer.

The meals, provided through the Summer Feeding Program, will be offered to families in need at no cost beginning Monday, June 6 through Friday, August 5.

Nearly a dozen locations throughout the peninsula will provide the meals between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS

Arthur W. Christopher Community Center Site #6 – 265 Fishburne Street

Deming Park Site #68 – 1030 5th Avenue Maryville

Forest Park Playground Site #39 – 780 Playground Road

Lenevar Playground Site #71 – 1305 Lenevar Drive

Martin Park Site #22 – 155 Jackson Street

Pink House – 1551 Mulberry Street

Rosemont Neighborhood Council – 1810 Doscher Avenue

Shaw Community Center Site #4 – 22 Mary Street

St. Julian Devine Community Center Site #8 – 1 Cooper Street

Thomas Johnson Park Site #60 – 1443 Secessionville Road

Willie Gaines Park Site #57 – 1827 Taborwood Circle