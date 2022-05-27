CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department will offer free meals to children 18 and under throughout the summer.
The meals, provided through the Summer Feeding Program, will be offered to families in need at no cost beginning Monday, June 6 through Friday, August 5.
Nearly a dozen locations throughout the peninsula will provide the meals between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
LOCATIONS
Arthur W. Christopher Community Center Site #6 – 265 Fishburne Street
Deming Park Site #68 – 1030 5th Avenue Maryville
Forest Park Playground Site #39 – 780 Playground Road
Lenevar Playground Site #71 – 1305 Lenevar Drive
Martin Park Site #22 – 155 Jackson Street
Pink House – 1551 Mulberry Street
Rosemont Neighborhood Council – 1810 Doscher Avenue
Shaw Community Center Site #4 – 22 Mary Street
St. Julian Devine Community Center Site #8 – 1 Cooper Street
Thomas Johnson Park Site #60 – 1443 Secessionville Road
Willie Gaines Park Site #57 – 1827 Taborwood Circle