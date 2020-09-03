City of Charleston says downtown smokestacks to be reduced rather than fully demolished

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the City of Charleston provided an update on two chimneys located at the St. Julian Devine Community Center that were previously recommended to be demolished.

The city said they have tried to figure out a way to safely stabilize the smokestacks and ultimately determined the towers needed to be removed for safety reasons.

City leaders say the decision was based on hurricane season with unstable structures putting people at risk of injury.

However, city officials on Thursday told News 2 structural engineers are working to save a portion of the chimneys.

It comes after Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg called a meeting of project managers and engineers over the weekend to determine if there were any possible alternatives that would protect the structure’s historical context.

Rather than demolish the smokestacks, they will be taken half of the way down – at least 60 feet of each of the two 135-foot tall chimneys – and the remaining portions will be reinforced for safety.

The idea is to preserve the history of the two chimneys at the St. Julian Devine Community Center in a safe way.

“Crews will assess the integrity of the structures as they work, and will preserve as much of each chimney as possible,” the city said in a media release Thursday.

A structural engineering contract in the amount of $90,000 and a demolition contract in the amount of $486,000 will go before City Council as emergency purchase contracts at a meeting next Tuesday.

The city is awaiting a third contract for the added preservation work on the two chimneys.

If the contracts are approved on Tuesday of next week, work will begin on Monday, September 14th and should be completed with 60 days.

The St. Julian Devine Community Center, which is located on Cooper Street, is currently closed for renovations.