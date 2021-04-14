City of Charleston seeking public comment on new Ashley River Crossing project

Concept image for the Ashley River Crossing project included in the city’s FY 2019 BUILD Grant Application.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston wants to hear your comments regarding a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that will connect West Ashley and downtown Charleston.

According to city leaders, the Ashley River Crossing is a separated bike path and stand-alone bridge that will cross the Ashley River. The bridge will originate at the end of the West Ashley Greenway and connect bicyclists and pedestrians to downtown.

“With nearly half of all city of Charleston residents residing in West Ashley, a safe connection to the Peninsula is needed for both bicyclists and pedestrians,” city leaders said.

The new bridge will also provide a safe connection between the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.

“By connecting these areas, the Ashley River Crossing project seeks to increase access to jobs, schools and other critical amenities for residents and visitors alike,” the city stated.

Residents can submit their feedback about the project through May 3rd by visiting an online public meeting: http://www.ashleyrivercrossing.com/

While designs for the project are being developed, city leaders say feedback from the community will help the project team shape the look and feel of the bridge.

The project will also include improvements at key intersections along the West Ashley Greenway, and at the Bee Street and Lockwood Drive intersection on the Charleston side.