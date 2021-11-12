City of Charleston set to interview two companies for new bike share partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston has two finalists for a new bike share partnership for the city.

Lime and Blue Duck Express will both be interviewed by the city on Tuesday November 16.

“Charleston is an amazing city. It’s one of the jewels of this part of the country. Charleston has gone out to bid for these types of electric bikes. We’ve answered the call and we want to be a provider here,” said Robert Gardner, Lime’s Director of Government Relations.

Lime’s bike are designed to get people around cities easier and faster.

“It’s not what you might think of as a motorcycle or an electric bike necessarily. Instead it requires you to pedal so you do get that bit of exercise and the electric motor assists your ride,” said Gardner.

The City of Charleston is looking at the next bike share provider to be a long-term partner and to offer more options for neighbors in Charleston.

“We want to go further out in the city. Not just the businesses or the college area, we want to expand to residential. I believe the contract requires them to have 500 bikes,” said Robert Somerville, Director of Transportation for the City of Charleston. “We want them to have different locations, more opportunities for people to use the program and more payment options.”

Safety is also on Somerville’s mind when choosing who will be the next bike share partner.

“I can’t speak for the other committee members who are going to be reviewing this, but safety is going to be a huge factor. We’re going to want to make sure our tourists and citizens and people using the program are going to be safe,” said Somerville.

Lime will be at the following locations on Saturday demonstrating their bikes.

10 am – 12 noon: The Green Heart Project, 759 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

1 – 3 pm: Jalisco Taqueria and Tequila, 1271 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

News 2 reached out to Blue Duck Express for comment. We are waiting for their response.