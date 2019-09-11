City of Charleston takes another step towards limiting hotel growth on the Peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C.- The development of new hotels in downtown Charleston may slow down soon.

Charleston City Council unanimously voted, on Monday night, to pass the second reading of an ordinance that would limit the number of full-service hotels on the peninsula.

Jacob Lindsey, the director of planning for the City of Charleston says that limiting hotel growth is about protecting residents and businesses.

“We think its incredibly important to preserve quality of life for people who live in Charleston and that’s why we want to limit the growth of hotels…we also think it’s incredibly important to protect existing offices and residences and we don’t want to see hotels replace them,” Lindsey said.

According to documents obtained from the City of Charleston, there are forty-five full-service hotels on the peninsula, ten of which have been built within the last five years

This proposed ordinance would only allow four new hotels to be built in downtown Charleston, ever.

“Full-service hotels are the biggest most comprehensive type of hotel and this proposal limits the growth. Today there is no limit on the number of new full-service hotels that could be built, however the new proposed limit would be four more,” Lindsey said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg has been pushing to slow down hotel building down since he took office. This is the fifth proposal he’s brought before council to limit hotel growth.

“I am just trying to put a damper on future growth and try to cap things off—have a balance,” Mayor Tecklenburg said.

This ordinance needs one more vote from council before going into effect.

It will be up for third and final reading at a Charleston City Council meeting on September 24th.