City of Charleston to appeal ruling on license requirements for tour guides Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit regarding requirements for tour guides in downtown Charleston will go before a federal appeals court on Friday.

The City of Charleston wants the fourth circuit court of appeals to reverse a lower court’s decision which made the city’s requirement for tour guides to pass a test and have a license to operate illegal.

Three would-be tour guides first challenged the law in 2016, which at the time included a verbal and written test, saying it violated the right to free speech.

A federal judge agreed with the tour guides in 2018, saying it violates the First Amendment rights of those wanting to give tours.

The City of Charleston no longer requires guides to register with the city and take a test before giving tours.