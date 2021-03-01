City of Charleston to begin enforcement for golf cart registration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will begin enforcing a rule on Monday that requires you to register your golf cart with the state. Those who do not comply will face a fine.

Earlier last month, News 2 first reported that the city would begin enforcing the rule on March 1st after a grace period in February.

The move comes amid an increase in golf cart use downtown on the Peninsula. City leaders said if someone parked illegally, they did not have a way to ticket the driver if it was not registered.

You can register your golf car with the Department of Motor Vehicles for $5.00.

“There’s an existing statute that stipulates all golf carts are appropriately registered with the state, it’s a one-sheet, five-dollar fee to be registered,” said Keith Benjamin with the Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation.

Beginning Monday, if your golf cart is not registered with the state, it could be booted, and you will have to pay a fine.