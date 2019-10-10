City of Charleston to break ground on affordable housing units on the Peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– More affordable housing units are one step closer here in the Lowcountry.

Construction is set to begin today, on two buildings housing four affordable apartments on the Eastside of downtown Charleston on Hanover street.

City officials say the demand continues to rise for affordable housing for all income levels.

The four rental apartments will be for anyone who makes 60 percent or less of the area’s median income.

The City of Charleston is partnering with Charleston Citywide Local Development Corporation and Optum Bank to finance the project.



The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 10th, at 10 a.m at 105 Hanover Street in downtown Charleston.