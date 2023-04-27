CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City leaders and community members will gather on Monday to officially designate May as Jewish American Heritage Month in the City of Charleston.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will make the proclamation during an 11:00 a.m. ceremony in City Hall’s council chambers on May 1.

The purpose of the month, according to officials, is to honor and recognize the significant contributions made by American Jews nationwide.

“The biblical and contemporary history of the Jewish people and the enduring values of the Jewish faith were vital sources of inspiration for the founding of the United States, the Civil Rights movement, America’s global leadership in the cause of freedom, Americans’ commitment to social justice, and many of our Country’s most central tenets,” the proclamation reads in part.

This celebration will mark the first time Charleston has observed Jewish American Heritage Month, which was established in a 2006 bipartisan congressional resolution.