CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will enact a new curfew which goes into effect Sunday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of city council approved the ordinance during an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon.

It’s a preemptive move ahead of any possible protests in the City of Charleston.

Mayor Tecklenburg and police chief Luther Reynolds have the option to enact the curfew earlier if needed.

