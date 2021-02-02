City of Charleston to enforce fines for golf carts not registered with the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will soon enforce a rule that requires you to register your golf cart with the state or face a fine.

Officials with the city say when someone illegally parks their golf cart and it’s not registered; they do not have a way to issue a ticket to that owner or driver. But that will soon change.

“The conversation about golf carts and making sure they’re safely in the right of way came up at city council,” said Keith Benjamin, Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation.

You may have noticed a recent increase in the number of golf carts in downtown Charleston. Many of them are not registered, despite the current requirement.

“There’s an existing statute that stipulates all golf carts are appropriately registered with the state, it’s a one-sheet, five-dollar fee to be registered,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin went on to say, “We wanted to make sure that when we are seeing golf carts in the public right-of-way, but unfortunately may not be following appropriate laws, we can follow up on that.”

The bottom line is – they don’t have a way to connect with the owner if the golf car if it’s not registered.

“We know most citizens have their vehicles registered but we wanted to do out due diligence and make sure we spread far and wide notification over a months-time grace period to be able to get in compliance,” he said.

You can register your golf car with the Department of Motor Vehicles for $5.00.

If you do not register your golf cart by the end of February, you could end up with your cart being booted and you’ll have to pay a fine.

The grace period will continue through February, but beginning March 1st, the city will start enforcing the law.