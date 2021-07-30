City of Charleston to host finals watch party for Olympian Raven Saunders

Raven Saunders, of United States, waits to compete in the qualification rounds of the women’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host an Olympics Finals Watch Party on Saturday to cheer on hometown athlete Raven Saunders as she competes in shot put.

The event will be held at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street at 8:00 p.m.

Saunders, who graduated from Burke High School, placed first in Friday morning’s qualifying round for the women’s shot put finals with a 19.22-meter throw.

“We’re excited to be able to come together in support of one of Charleston’s own as she makes history in this year’s Olympic Games,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “I hope members of the community will join me tomorrow night to cheer Raven on as she competes for the gold.”

Saunders is a two-time Olympian, first competing in the Rio Games back in 2016.