CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Tuesday it will host a Labor Day celebration at “The Joe,” featuring a concert from the Charleston Symphony.

The event will be free to attend, but guests must reserve tickets for the event.

City leaders said the concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks, thanks in part to The Charleston Place.

“The Charleston Symphony will perform a program featuring music by John Williams, Duke Ellington and many other pops favorites,” Charleston officials said in a press release.

The city originally planned to host a family-friendly event at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, featuring the Charleston Symphony and fireworks, over the July 4 weekend, but that event was canceled because of rain.

Those who booked tickets for the free July 2nd concert and want to attend the new Labor Day Celebration will need to re-book, as tickets will not automatically transfer.

Concessions will be available for purchase from the RiverDogs hospitality team.