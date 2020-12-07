City of Charleston to open warming center Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will open its warming center for those looking to escape cold temperatures Monday night.

The shelter, which is located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street will be open from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided at the shelter which can hold 80 individuals.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, everyone will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.

Transportation: CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter.

When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.

Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter.

The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in.